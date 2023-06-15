David Rounds, Livermore

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors are working with a developer to build a cemetery on 47 acres north of Livermore. This development, Monte Vista Memorial Gardens, will include traditional burial sites, in addition to 20,000sf of above ground internment in mausoleums and columbaria. The proposed project will also include another 20,000sf for a mortuary, crematorium and funeral event spaces. This cemetery development will be located in protected open space and agricultural lands in the North Livermore Valley. Our local supervisor, David Haubert, really wants to approve this development. However, no matter how much he wants to provide support for a development like the Monte Vista Gardens, it is not within his purview as an elected official to make decisions that violate the General Plan, as amended by Measure D, a voter approved initiative.