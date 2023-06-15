The Alameda County Board of Supervisors are working with a developer to build a cemetery on 47 acres north of Livermore. This development, Monte Vista Memorial Gardens, will include traditional burial sites, in addition to 20,000sf of above ground internment in mausoleums and columbaria. The proposed project will also include another 20,000sf for a mortuary, crematorium and funeral event spaces. This cemetery development will be located in protected open space and agricultural lands in the North Livermore Valley. Our local supervisor, David Haubert, really wants to approve this development. However, no matter how much he wants to provide support for a development like the Monte Vista Gardens, it is not within his purview as an elected official to make decisions that violate the General Plan, as amended by Measure D, a voter approved initiative.
County staff have been very creative in interpreting Measure D in order to find ways to support this project to the point of turning a blind eye to the facts. One of the facts is that non-agricultural commercial development (commercial buildings) is not allowed in the North Livermore Specific Plan area. Another fact which staff now admit to missing is that the the general plan language says non-agricultural buildings in the North Livermore Intensive Agriculture Area are limited to a maximum floor area of 12,000 sq feet. This plan calls for buildings that total 40,000sf. total 40,000sf, so not only is it not allowed, it is also too big.
The Monte Vista development is not permitted to be used in this North Livermore location, and it cannot be legally approved.
We all know that sometimes in life and politics and in law, you cannot do what you want or prefer. Supervisor Haubert needs to realize that this is one of those times.
The City of Livermore, the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards and the Friends of Livermore have appealed to this ill-conceived and poorly placed project. Let your county supervisor know that you support these appeals by writing - david.haubert@acgov.org or calling – (510-272-6691)