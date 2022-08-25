Vinny Saini, Livermore

I fully support Mony as a Livermore Mayor candidate. I support him because he wants the City of Livermore to become better and he is very passionate about helping the locals. He is himself a local small business owner, has served as a Livermore police officer for 17 years and is a very trustworthy person. He is a contributor and has promised to donate his full first term salary to four non-profit organizations - Culinary Angels, Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry, Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, and Eden Housing. 