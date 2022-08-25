I fully support Mony as a Livermore Mayor candidate. I support him because he wants the City of Livermore to become better and he is very passionate about helping the locals. He is himself a local small business owner, has served as a Livermore police officer for 17 years and is a very trustworthy person. He is a contributor and has promised to donate his full first term salary to four non-profit organizations - Culinary Angels, Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry, Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, and Eden Housing.
Mony represents diversity and inclusion. He would protect the beauty, skyline and character of downtown Livermore while enhancing the small town feel of Livermore. He is a giver who loves giving back to the community. Some of the priorities for Mony are as follows:
• Bring High Paying Jobs to Livermore
• Increase Access to Affordable Housing
Mony understands the challenges of a common man because of his own humble beginnings. He would work hard to increase our public safety and his experience as a police officer will be a big bonus. He leads by example, and we need a leader who can serve us now and into the future, too. Mony is that leader and he has my full support.