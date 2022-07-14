Melissa Davis, Livermore
I am reading people suggesting they are supporting Mony because of his support of moving Eden housing - but I don’t see anything from Mony on how he would financially accomplish this - the current location was purchased with affordable housing funds, so why Mony not telling us how he would get around that.
He states he wants to support the “historic” downtown - historical 1st street was car dealerships, a train depot, gas stations, strip malls… etc. - with this he also says he supports a larger park. Mony however doesn’t mention how the park will be paid for or maintained - LARPD has already said multiple times they don’t have funds for such a park without raising taxes/closing neighborhood parks.
Maybe Mony will be a good mayor, but shouldn’t we know how he actually plans on finding the money for his plans?