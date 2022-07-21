Michelle Dodd, Livermore
I am writing to tell you why I believe Mony Nop would be a great Mayor for Livermore.
I have known Mony personally for many years and know that he is a man of integrity and honesty. His passion for helping others is a gift and he strives to include this in all he does. He also has a wonderful ability to encourage others to do the same. I think his moral compass is his biggest asset.
His background in law enforcement is also a benefit to this town. We need to have a leader that has the ability and enthusiasm to engage with every single Livermore resident, regardless of their financial status. He is willing to confront the issues that need to be addressed while keeping our town safe. He is sympathetic to the needs of the less fortunate while staying in tune with the needs of all our citizens.
As a Livermore resident, I moved here because of the small town feel and country vibe. We are losing that with all the monetary ambitions of our previous leadership. It seems to me that the predecessors misled Livermore voters in the objective of the downtown projects. I believe that the majority of Livermore residents would like to keep our downtown small and quaint. Congesting and building high density housing in the middle of it is not the right path for our city. I think Mony is the only hope we have to address the housing issues with clear and honest intent. I believe he will find a way to rehome this monster project that should have never been slated for that location. We need a leader that will work to keep the existing charm and quality of living in our town that we have all come here to enjoy. It is my belief that Mony will do that.