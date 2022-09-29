Fabian Moreno, Livermore
My family vote goes to Mony Nop for Mayor. I have been a Livermore resident for 10 years. I have watched the city grow. I believe having a new Mayor, not a “Past” mayor, will move this city forward. I don’t believe in going backwards and bringing in Past Mayors is just that. This is why corporate restaurants usually move managers around to avoid “Favoritism”. Mony’s experience with the public as a peace officer and his housing real estate experience will be a nice twist. So, on election day remember the famous song.........MONY, MONY, MONY, MONY-- go on, sing it! We need change in Livermore, not past political influences coming back to “fix” things.