Jackie Cota, Livermore
Livermore has an opportunity to elect a new Mayor who has been a pillar of our community for years. When someone speaks of the American Dream, to me, Mony Nop comes to mind. As a child coming from the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the Refugee Camps in Thailand and the Philippines, immigrating to America, then giving back to the community that embraced him by serving for 17 years as a Livermore Police Officer -- his story from victim to victory is inspiring! Mony always has an uplifting can-do glass is half full attitude! After immersing himself into our community via Law Enforcement (my kids remember him fondly from the DARE program!), Mony became a successful small business owner, philanthropist, founder and leader of non-profit organizations, an absolute definition of a strong Livermore Community Leader. It’s because of this love for the Livermore Community that Mony has the vision to make downtown Livermore a place for all residents to enjoy for generations to come. Mony LISTENS to the community. Mony has the real-life experience and private sector business acumen to bring to the office of Mayor. Mony knows how bureaucracies work. More importantly, he knows what is important to businesses and residents without having a misguided political agenda. Mony knows affordable housing is desired for Livermore, but he also knows that the city has other property that makes better sense for housing. We learned from the community workshops and outreach we did for downtown planning that the top 3 priorities for the community for our downtown were 1. Parking 2. Open space 3. Maintain the downtown ambiance. More obtrusive housing in the middle of our downtown is exactly what residents DIDN’T WANT. Mony knows there is better use for the open space downtown and knows the resident’s wishes can be answered. The community has been trying to get through to the council about this issue for 3 years, only to be shut down constantly because of their political agenda and their desire to get back slaps and atta-boys from their small circle of agenda pushers. We gathered 8,000+ signatures in less than 30 days to show the city how the community is against more housing downtown. Livermore needs a mayor who is free from political agendas. Mony Nop is the best choice to lead Livermore down the path to proper progress for our downtown planning that benefits ALL Livermore residents.