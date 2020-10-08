Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
I have known Mony since he served as a dedicated police officer in Livermore.
Mony is a caring, compassionate advocate for unity in our community. He is a problem solver and seeks opinions of others to fully comprehend the issues facing our citizens.
Mony has a fresh perspective on how the city needs to change and evolve to meet the needs of all its' citizens and will work tirelessly to solve whatever challenges the city faces in the future.
I trust his leadermulliganship qualities, his respect for others, and the integrity that he will bring to the office of mayor. I urge you to vote Mony Nop for mayor.