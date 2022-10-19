Fabian Moreno, Livermore
I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to feel like I’m living in the movie Groundhog’s Day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Fabian Moreno, Livermore
I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to feel like I’m living in the movie Groundhog’s Day.
I see a very powerful winery that has endorsed Marchand. I don’t believe we should go backwards, only forwards.
Keeping people in power for too long makes things tricky and sticky.
We need a new start with new people. Mony is an example of the American dream realized. Please don’t jump on the past mayor’s bandwagon campaign. Livermore needs to evolve, not regress.
My family vote goes to Mony Nop for Mayor. Mony’s experience with the public as a peace officer and his housing real estate experience will be a nice asset to our city. So, on election day remember the famous song.........MONY, MONY, MONY, MONY-- go on sing it! We need change in Livermore, not past political influences coming back to “fix” things.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.