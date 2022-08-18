Richard Andrews, Livermore

There is a particular theme being trumpeted from the Marchand camp --"Mony is not experienced enough". Either the authors of these letters are blind to Mony Nop's personal experience or, like the obedient servants on the City Council, they are writing as directed by "The man behind the curtain." Please take the time to look at the facts.  And at the forefront of these facts is that Mony WAS THE CAMPAIGN MANAGER for Marchand in 2018.  Great job by “a man who lacks experience”, wouldn't you say?  Which means he organizes, listens, learns, and then performs. THAT, my friends, is Experience applied.