Richard Andrews, Livermore
There is a particular theme being trumpeted from the Marchand camp --"Mony is not experienced enough". Either the authors of these letters are blind to Mony Nop's personal experience or, like the obedient servants on the City Council, they are writing as directed by "The man behind the curtain." Please take the time to look at the facts. And at the forefront of these facts is that Mony WAS THE CAMPAIGN MANAGER for Marchand in 2018. Great job by “a man who lacks experience”, wouldn't you say? Which means he organizes, listens, learns, and then performs. THAT, my friends, is Experience applied.
Now. check the funding of the campaigns.
Our ex-mayor has always enjoyed receiving support and money from his developer friends, like Shea Homes and David Eichler, the Legacy Partners’ Senior Managing Director for Northern California and Nevada. Eichler’s firm owns the apartments that it is constructing on L Street, known as Legacy at Livermore. Mony will not accept money from any developers and builders. Heck, he doesn't want the mayor's car nor a salary. He'll return both to the citizens.
Who has new fresh ideas and concepts to get Livermore back on track? Mony! Just read his plans. They are all about us, not money. And who is relying on his old buddies to "keep it on track", Marchand.
Just look, you'll see Mony is the man who followed the American Dream from abject poverty and death threats to a self-made man who has given countless, unpaid hours to our community. A self-motivated person who rose by his own efforts. Marchand proudly points to his "Legacy" that gave us two 4-story monstrosities that destroy our downtown, but make the developers happy, and his cold, uninviting Livermorium Plaza. They are what his experience has brought us. Then look at what Mony has accomplished, considering his humble beginnings -- arriving in America and even dumpster diving for cans to make ends meet. And built his own successful business and network. Marchand knows Mony has the experience and desire to give back to America. Mony seeks innovation to keep us moving ahead. All Marchand wants to do is protect his "Legacy".