Mony Nop has an inspiring back-story, I am grateful for his police service, I appreciate his charitable gestures, and I commend him for starting a real estate business.
David Jonas, Livermore
Mony Nop has an inspiring back-story, I am grateful for his police service, I appreciate his charitable gestures, and I commend him for starting a real estate business.
However, I have grave doubts about Mony’s readiness to serve as Livermore’s next Mayor. He lacks the qualifications, experience and strategic mindset that the office requires.
To serve competently, a mayor should first serve on the City Council to gain a foundation of governance experience and knowledge. Mony seeks to bypass City Council service and ascend directly to Mayor, without first gaining that critical foundation. He is not ready.
In last month’s Chamber of Commerce Candidates’ Forum, Mony demonstrated a lack of understanding of basic city operations; he made statements that were false, naive and evasive; and he offered trivial solutions to major City challenges. For example:
• Mony falsely accused the city of breaking a promise to accommodate teachers, fire fighters and first responders at Eden Housing. Making Eden Housing accessible to those professionals was an aspirational, early-stage wish. However, most earn too much money to qualify for Eden Housing, according to guidelines that the state – not the city – sets. The city did not break a promise; Eden adapted the project’s initial vision to the reality of affordable housing economics.
• Mony refused to state whether he would approve using eminent domain to retake the Eden Housing parcel and refused to identify an alternate location for the project.
• Livermore faces a $20 million+ shortfall to fund infrastructure maintenance. To raise funds, Mony said he would create a downtown “business district,” hang banners to advertise those businesses, and use the additional tax revenues generated by the anticipated business increase to help reduce the shortfall. That’s a stunningly small idea for a financial challenge that calls for a much more scalable, analytical and strategic approach.
• Mony criticized the City’s “PR / Marketing Department” for its ineffectiveness in marketing Livermore. Mony should know that Livermore does not have a “PR / Marketing Department.” Livermore Winegrowers Association, Livermore Chamber of Commerce, Livermore Downtown Inc, and Visit Tri-Valley handle the City’s marketing, not the city.
• Mony recommended erecting a “Welcome to Livermore Wine Country” sign to help attract visitors. Mony’s enthusiasm for banners and signs expose the fundamental problem with his candidacy: Selling real estate is very different from running a city.
Mony is not ready.
