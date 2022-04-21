Rich Buckley, Livermore
I will let Mony Nop face the demon called the mayor’s office for me. It seems to be a killing field taxing our best held intentions, where noble aspirations go to die. Hero journeys of so many lie rotting here to be forgotten. Thank you Mony for volunteering yet again to walk through this field for us. My prayers go with you, young warrior spirit. Remain fearless in your purpose.
And when you come eye to eye with the demon that dares to diminish you, you will know its name and I will help you stand your ground as best I can.
The demon fears most your creativity. I It does not understand forgiveness, and tolerance, nor leadership, that it loves, too, even as its aims are thwarted. It only knows how to divide and demonize. So, move those Eden Housing units off our downtown land and build them elsewhere.