Maurice Duenas, Livermore
Our community is indebted to an immigrant population that has come here to make their own lives better and for the betterment of the community. Mony Nop is the perfect example of someone who came here poor and improved himself and much more. He gives to the community in ways that we cannot repay. He is our best choice to guide Livermore to a bright future without the political baggage that our other contender has. Mony has a clear vision not hindered by the Marchand machine. He has my vote.