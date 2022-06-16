Maurice Duenas, Livermore
Mony Nop is / was a huge supporter of Eric Dillie, a mandatory reporter, who plead no contest to failure to report child abuse to authority.
Fortunate that many of us and Mercury News, East Bay Times and Independent News pointed out that Dillie was wrong for the education board, and he lost by landslide.
Mony Nop says he trusts and loves Dillie like a brother and they have much in common and have spent much time together in past few years (Independent News April 28, 2022).
Nop seems to have lost his ethical and moral compass.
Now Mony Nop wants to be mayor of Livermore.
Judge a man by the company he keeps.
Birds of a feather flock together.
Mony Nop(e) in November.