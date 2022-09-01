Robin Groth-Hill, Livermore
This November, the citizens of Livermore have an important task. It’s our time to use our voices to make sure we are heard regarding the future of our town. For too long, we the citizens, have been ignored, muffled, and downright disrespected by a mayor and council who think it’s up to them to mold Livermore’s future how they see fit. Every week you see letter after letter by citizens who are frustrated and downright disgusted at how the current Livermore Government is working. We need change and Mony Nop as Mayor is the change we need! This town needs a strong leader to be a champion of the concerns and issues our town is facing. Being a former police officer in this town for over 17 years, Mony is focused on keeping our town safe for our citizens. Mony was part of the DARE unit for our youth while an officer. Mony’s knowledge and experience are invaluable to help keep our community safe. Mony is a champion for those in need in our city. Mony’s “Turkey Drop” is a Livermore tradition where he brings the community together at Thanksgiving to help families in need. Just this last weekend, Mony was a sponsor for the annual fundraiser for Open Heart Kitchen. Mony has always been one to give back as he grew up in poverty, so he knows how it feels to go hungry. His family immigrated to the US, and Mony thrived in the opportunities he had and became a self-made successful businessman. At every chance, Mony is helping others and listening to the many groups he is connected to in order to make positive changes in our town. Mony is fully in support of affordable housing as it’s a dire need for our community. He is ready to listen to the community as to where it might be best suited to be placed for everyone, not just the rich developers. Mony’s a man of heart and soul, integrity, and vision. He is what Livermore needs. Say no to the slimy politicians of Livermore’s past and put the right people in place to keep Livermore the great town we all love and enjoy. This November, let your voice be heard! Vote Mony Nop for Mayor!