Lorelei Fernandes, Livermore

This November we have a chance to bring change to Livermore by electing Mony Nop as our Mayor. Mony’s strong work ethic made it possible for him to rise from poverty to become a successful small business owner.  Along the way, he served the community of Livermore as a police officer.  His work in the DARE unit can still be felt, as many of the young people he met through this program still look up to him and support him today.  Mony loves his community and gives back with his annual Turkey Drop food drive at Thanksgiving, hosting fundraisers for Open Heart Kitchen and Culinary Angels and co-founding the TriValley Nonprofit Alliance