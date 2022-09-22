Lorelei Fernandes, Livermore
This November we have a chance to bring change to Livermore by electing Mony Nop as our Mayor. Mony’s strong work ethic made it possible for him to rise from poverty to become a successful small business owner. Along the way, he served the community of Livermore as a police officer. His work in the DARE unit can still be felt, as many of the young people he met through this program still look up to him and support him today. Mony loves his community and gives back with his annual Turkey Drop food drive at Thanksgiving, hosting fundraisers for Open Heart Kitchen and Culinary Angels and co-founding the TriValley Nonprofit Alliance
One of Mony’s priorities is to address the homeless issue in our town. Mony has traveled to other cities to learn what programs have worked to address their homeless issues. Mony has participated in many conferences and discussions throughout the US to find solutions for the lack of affordable housing in our area. Mony’s work as a police officer and continued connection with our first responders means he is fully aware of the issues threatening the safety and welfare of the citizens of Livermore. Mony’s knocking on doors and participation in countless community events means he is aware of the diversity of our community and wants to include all in making Livermore a thriving innovative community.
Some of you talk about Mony’s lack of experience. While other candidates sit in meetings with developers, business owners and politicians, Mony has been on the street doing the work, educating himself about the issues and creating change. He’s worked with many nonprofits and cofounded an organization to help the diverse group work together to achieve continued success. This means he can work with various city and county officials to achieve continued success for Livermore. Mony goes wherever is necessary to learn more about an issue, the successes and failures, and brings new ideas and innovative ways to reach a common goal.
The other candidate for mayor wants to continue the status quo. If you want to continue to be unheard and unseen, vote for him. Mony will listen to your concerns, investigate to find a solution and work for YOU, not the county interests, not the developer interests, not the way it’s always been. Vote for transparency, fresh approaches, new ideas, diversity and inclusion. Vote for Mony Nop for Mayor.