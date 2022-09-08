Lucy Hair, Livermore 

In November, I will vote for Mony Nop to be the next Mayor of Livermore. I am impressed by his life story as an immigrant who came here from Cambodia closing on forty years ago. He is a self-made man, serving as a Livermore Police Officer for seventeen years, getting his degree in business from St. Mary’s, and becoming an entrepreneur in real estate! On top of that, he is involved in several non-profits and charitable activities, including founding the Rising Young Leaders Foundation and co-founding the Tri-Valley NonProfit Alliance (TVNPA). So, he has succeeded in business and given back to his community. Excellent characteristics in a mayor.