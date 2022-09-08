In November, I will vote for Mony Nop to be the next Mayor of Livermore. I am impressed by his life story as an immigrant who came here from Cambodia closing on forty years ago. He is a self-made man, serving as a Livermore Police Officer for seventeen years, getting his degree in business from St. Mary’s, and becoming an entrepreneur in real estate! On top of that, he is involved in several non-profits and charitable activities, including founding the Rising Young Leaders Foundation and co-founding the Tri-Valley NonProfit Alliance (TVNPA). So, he has succeeded in business and given back to his community. Excellent characteristics in a mayor.
Plus, it seems that Mony is just a nice guy. He always has a smile and kind words. A former barista from Panama confirmed my experience, saying ‘he’s just the nicest man!’ Kindness and a smile are good things in a mayor.
As for his proposed actions as mayor, open communication is very important to me — well, Mony has said that he plans to hold town halls, where citizens can meet with him and express their interests and concerns. It is obviously his intention to listen to our voices. Another positive point in a mayor.
Go take a look at his website (https://monyformayor.com/), where his background and policy positions are laid out clearly. I spent some time on it. Mony is a successful businessman who has given back to his community, listens now, and plans to continue to do so. Vote for Mony in November.