Mony Nop is a great candidate for Mayor! I met Mony several years ago when he was our realtor and helped us relocate to Livermore. At that time, I was struck by his commitment to make a difference in not only the lives of us, his clients, but with everyone he would come in contact with.
Mony has acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local and county legislation in his earlier career as a police office, in his current career as a realtor, and with the numerous charitable organizations he’s created in the Tri-Valley area. I admire his generosity, intelligence and dedication to helping others.
Mony also has the qualities and demeanor to represent all Livermore citizens on the City Council. His honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into Livermore’s challenges and needs, and his willingness to examine issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns sets him apart from other candidates. I’m writing to express my support for his campaign, my intention to vote for him in the upcoming election, and to spread word to others of the value of his abilities.
I fully endorse Mony’s candidacy in this upcoming election.