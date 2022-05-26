Lance Cavalieri, Livermore
I met Mony over 20 years ago, and we have been friends ever since. He is a tenacious man, so when he commits to any task, he's in it 100% to its completion.
Mony relates to our community, through being a Livermore police officer, a realtor and the founder of the Mony Nop Foundation (whose core focus is to foster personal growth and development of our youth). Mony brings experience and vital resourcefulness that the mayor's position and responsibilities will benefit from.
I know Mony will bring a strong and unique energy to Livermore and will work tirelessly for our city. Make Mony our next mayor.