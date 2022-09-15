Joseph Hill, Livermore
I have known Mony for over 20 years, when he was part of the Livermore Police Department. As a fellow first responder, I have a profound respect for Mony serving his community. Mony went beyond the scope of duty by his efforts in running the DARE youth program for three years, and then later, attending area school events for career day. He told our youth the story of his rough upbringing as an immigrant from Cambodia and how he focused on the opportunities here in America that allowed him to serve and protect his community. After leaving the Police Department, Mony continued to serve in so many ways. He created the “Turkey Drop” at Thanksgiving, where he and other community members gather donations to make delicious Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Mony is a big supporter of our nonprofit organizations in town by spearheading a community office to share resources and ideas for those budding nonprofits to grow and thrive. One of Mony’s best qualities is his ability to listen and respect others. Mony’s ability to listen and facilitate by drawing resources together will be a huge asset to his role as Mayor of Livermore. Mony has stated he knows affordable housing is a key area of concern to Livermore. What differentiates him from the current Mayor and Council is that he is willing to listen to everyone’s concerns and do the deep research on what alternatives the City has available to them in order not only to move the current downtown affordable housing to another location that will be a better fit, but also to bring MORE affordable housing to Livermore, as it’s sorely needed. He has committed himself to looking to grow our business base here in Livermore, as well as seek ways to attract big tech companies, so the commute traffic stops to work in Livermore versus driving through Livermore to get to Silicon Valley. This would bring good paying jobs to Livermore, as well as business income into our city. If you have ever spoken to Mony, you will be stuck by his positive and outgoing nature. He is very friendly and full of energy to serve our city into the future. Join me in voting for Mony Nop for Mayor of Livermore this November.