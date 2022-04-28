Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
I am so pleased that Mony Nop has announced his candidacy to run for Mayor in the upcoming election. I have known Mony for many years, actually since he was a Livermore Police officer. Mony has the qualities that are needed to represent our city. He always does his homework and considers what are the best actions to solve issues and will listen to the opinions of Livermore citizens. Mony has integrity, honesty and cares deeply about how our city will grow and prosper, and still maintain the character and culture that makes Livermore a great place to live.