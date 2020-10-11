John Goodwin, Livermore
I have known Mony for over 25 years.
We first met when he started working for the Livermore Police Department. Mony has always shown great compassion for everyone in the community, especially the children. Mony was a D.A.R.E. Officer (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) while employed with the L.P.D. and has gone on to create the nonprofit organization, Rising Young Leaders, which is establishing an academy to foster youth leadership. He also co-founded the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, bringing all nonprofits from the East Bay together so they can collaborate and share resources.
Mony has shown himself to be a leader within the community; he continues to be involved with efforts to reduce homelessness, feed the needy, and other issues relevant to the community. Mony founded the annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop, which helps raise money and feed those in need within our Livermore Valley.
Mony is a person of profound integrity and energy, and if given the opportunity, would do amazing things for our community; he would be a great mayor of the City of Livermore. He deserves your vote on Nov. 3.