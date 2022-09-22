Heather Cass, Livermore
I support Mony Nop for Mayor, as I know that he is vested in our community. He has worked and lived here for over 25 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Heather Cass, Livermore
I support Mony Nop for Mayor, as I know that he is vested in our community. He has worked and lived here for over 25 years.
Being a small business owner and prior police officer ensures his connection and caring for our community. This direct experience with our homeless issues from his time as a police officer will give Mony a unique advantage to address these issues.
Mony’s diverse upbringing further supports his desire to encourage equitable services for all, including but not limited to affordable housing.
It’s rare to have a politician who is so personable and selfless.
For all these reasons, I support Mony Nop for Livermore Mayor.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Record temperatures didn’t keep families from enjoying the City of Dublin’s Splatter event at Emerald Glen Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kids enjoyed the carnival rides and fun booths, while adults sampled an array of valley wines, craft beers …