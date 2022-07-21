Nancy Lee, Livermore
I have never been as excited about a local election as I am for this year’s mayoral election. What has gotten me so excited is one issue and one person. The issue at stake is the proposed Eden Housing project slated to be built on the last remaining open space in our vibrant downtown. Most Livermore residents are not even aware of this project. Everyone that I’ve spoken with reacts in the same way. First, they cringe at the idea of a mammoth 4-story dense housing development downtown. Next, they ask how this precious space can be preserved to maintain the character and charm of our downtown.
In this election, Livermore residents will be voting on whether this project will proceed or if we can change course. I believe our downtown can be preserved and we can have an alternate location for Eden Housing. What is required is NEW leadership in our City Council. Mayoral candidate, Mony Nop, has made it his priority to preserve our downtown and is in favor of moving Eden Housing and even expanding its size.
I believe Mr. Nop’s vision is one that is finally taking into consideration what the vast majority of Livermore residents truly want. This is not an easy issue to tackle, but one that he is willing to find solutions for. After speaking and reviewing Mr. Nop’s campaign positions, I believe his motives are good and that he has the ability to accomplish this goal. He has expressed his commitment to donate his entire mayoral salary to benefit local non-profits, including Eden Housing! He has also committed to not taking donations from builders and developers. I believe his commitments show a desire to serve the community and to be mayor to restore a voice to Livermore residents.
Lastly, I believe he is a candidate who can accomplish much based on his past achievements. Mr. Nop has proven the ability to succeed and adapt, growing up in poverty, patrolling the streets of Livermore as a cop for 17 years, and now as a successful business owner in Livermore. Our city needs leadership that is listening to the people of Livermore, and I believe that leader is Mony Nop.