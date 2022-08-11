Sonia Cole, Livermore
It is with great pleasure and honor that I throw my full political support behind Mony Nop, mayoral candidate.
Mr. Nop has had extensive involvement in the Livermore community for many years, first as a police officer for 17 years, and then as a realtor for the past 15 years. His approachable and inclusive style encourages diverse viewpoints, and his voice will only enrich the city council with new ideas that are grounded in the long-standing principles that I personally value, such as education, thriving businesses, and smart planning to preserve the beauty and charm of Livermore.
We have two candidates for mayor this year, John Marchand and Mony Nop. In an ordinary year, we assess candidates and may be influenced by their past track record, or by friends, family or neighbors. However, this is not an ordinary year, as the mayor elected in this upcoming election will make decisions that will permanently and irreversibly impact Livermore’s downtown.
Under the current leadership, there is a large apartment building under construction at L Street between First and Railroad, and additional plans to develop 130 units of affordable housing on the corner of L Street and Railroad, a project known as Eden Housing. Affordable housing is certainly needed in every city, but it doesn’t need to be downtown where these large construction projects will negatively alter the skyline, remove open spaces, and increase traffic and crowding of our downtown. Mr. Nop has the vision, drive, and innovation to move Eden Housing, while preserving our open space downtown. I support Mr. Nop, as he is committed to making Livermore a place for all residents to enjoy for generations to come.
Mr. Nop has also made it clear that his governing philosophy will be guided by openness, honesty, transparency and communication. He is a doer and knows how to move organizations and projects forward. There are many challenges facing our town, and I feel strongly that Mr. Nop will be the outstanding leader we need.
Mony for Mayor!
