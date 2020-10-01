Margot Platt, Livermore
I urge you to vote for Mony Nop for Livermore mayor. I've known Mony for about 15 years, first as a next-door neighbor and fellow member of the homeowner's association, and later as a real estate agent when he sold my mother-in-law's house here in Livermore after she died.
Mony is honest, hardworking, and enthusiastic, but more than that, he has a deep compassion for people of all social and economic classes. His unique life has taught him what it is to be poor and to be financially comfortable, to be an immigrant child and to be influential in Livermore's cultural life, to be a public servant as a policeman and to be a businessman. Nop has the skills and the heart to represent all the people of Livermore and I urge you to vote for him.