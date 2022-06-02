Mini Chopra, Livermore
In your Mailbox letter, dated April 28, 2022, Mony Nop has described the controversial Eric Dillie, who is running for the Alameda County Education Board, as a brother to him. Mr. Nop’s endorsement of a candidate with questionable antecedents is a red flag and yet another reason for me to not vote for him this November.
That a perpetually anti-Establishment, Save Livermore Downtown, is supporting him is quite foretelling of where Mr. Nop’s loyalties and allegiance will lean to, if he goes on to become our future mayor.
Of all the things that Mr. Nop could have promised us in his mayoral campaign, he cherry-picked an issue that has brutally riled up our City for the past two years and has had us all hurting morally and financially. Nop’s presence on the Council will only further wedge the divisions within our City.
Affordable housing for the working-class Livermore was never on Mr. Nop’s agenda, even during his first innings when he unsuccessfully ran against Mayor Woerner. Eden Housing, as the matter stands today, is ever unlikely to relocate from its current site of construction. Do not get misled by Mr. Nop’s directionless and empty election promise to Livermore.
In his capacity as a realtor, Mr. Mony Nop represents several clients buying or selling homes in expensive, multi-story HIGH-RISE developments in the Bay Area. (Source: Mr. Nop’s publicly accessible real estate listings). Why, then, does Mr. Nop detest and oppose the multi-story affordable Eden Downtown Housing for low-income individuals and families? Perhaps because the low-income working class - those who face insurmountable hurdles in their lives to transition to stable homeownership - are not from among his high-income clientele. #doublestandards
As we continue to debate Eden Downtown Housing’s location, we must conscientiously ask ourselves - who does the Livermore Downtown belong to? It certainly does NOT belong to the wealthy clique from Save Livermore Downtown. The Downtown belongs to ALL of us - including those who work hard in low-paying jobs to keep the Downtown businesses running.
My family and I will be voting for Mr. Marchand - his past, present, and continuous contributions to Livermore command our trust and respect for him and make him the most ideal torchbearer for our City as it continually evolves and adapts itself to the changing times and needs of its people.