Gretchen Rutherford, Livermore
I’m writing to endorse Mony Nop for Mayor of Livermore. I first met him through a non-profit organization where he was very enthusiastic about helping the youth of Livermore. Then I knew him professionally through business dealings. I also knew him as a police officer of the highest caliber. He was and is concerned about our public safety and making Livermore a city in which you are proud to live.
Mony has always shown integrity in all that he does and will take the time to listen to what you have to say. He always has the heart of the community at the foremost in any project or dealings. Mony loves giving back to our community by supporting the work of many nonprofits, to include the Culinary Angels, Tri-Valley Haven, and the Goodness Village.
For the past six years, Mony has been hosting the Mony Nop Turkey Drop holiday drive, where he collects turkeys, gift cards and cash for Tri-Valley Haven, our last local shelter in Livermore. This project provides over 300 turkeys and hundreds of dollars to Tri-Valley Haven so they can support their holiday food programs, serving over 800 underserved families in the Tri-Valley annually. Mony also co-founded the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, so these organizations can support each other and obtain the help they need from the communities they serve.
Mony supports relocating Eden Housing in order to maintain the character of downtown Livermore, while enhancing the small town feel of our city. He is very approachable and will listen to your needs and concerns. He is also our best candidate to represent us now and into the future. Please vote for Mony for Mayor of Livermore.