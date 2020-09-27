Jim Linhart, Livermore
I am a retired division chief from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, and I have lived in Livermore for 43 years and raised a family here.
I met Mony through my professional interactions with the police department. Since my retirement, I have gotten to know Mony as a friend and seen him for the true person that he is. I have only met a few people in my life like Mony.
He has a blend of integrity and leadership, and a true love and concern for others that I believe makes him uniquely qualified to be your mayor. Mony never ceases to amaze me with what he is willing to do to help others and our community.
As the new mayor of Livermore, Mony would be the kind of leader that can generate enthusiasm, make balanced decisions, and always be available to listen in order to understand someone else's opinions. With Mony you will get a fresh approach. What you will get is thoughtful problem solving and dynamic vision for the future of our beautiful city.
Our city (like many others) may be faced with difficult issues in the future. I would feel fortunate to have someone like Mony leading us into the future. I urge you to consider voting Mony Nop for mayor.