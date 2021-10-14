Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton
I like Rep. Eric Swalwell. I like his accessibility – his coffees, hikes, town halls and other events where you can meet him, shake his hand, ask him a question. I’ve been to so many of these get- togethers that he calls me by my first name, and I call him “Eric,” which is kind of cool. I’ve always voted for him, donated to his congressional campaigns and even volunteered when he ran for president. I like his voting record, for the most part, and talk to his staff and sometimes even Eric directly, to express my appreciation.
But as a constituent, I don’t like being ignored when I challenge him, and this has happened more than once, unfortunately. At his most recent town hall at Castro Valley High School in August, I asked him if he would make a public statement urging President Biden to come out openly against the filibuster to facilitate the passage of key legislation like the Freedom to Vote Act (formerly the For the People Act); Eric said, yes, he would be willing to make such a public statement (our exchange was taped and posted on Twitter). Realizing members of Congress are very busy, I’ve had numerous follow up calls and left messages with his staff at both the local district office and at his office in Washington D.C., but still no statement as we approach mid-October.
And then there was a very disturbing vote he recently made on an amendment to a bill (H.R. 4350: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022) that would have restricted the Department of the Defense from transferring certain types of surplus military equipment, like grenade launchers and weaponized drones, to law enforcement agencies including local police departments. Eric joined almost every House Republican in voting down this amendment.
While I’m not overly concerned that the Pleasanton PD will be armed with grenade launchers anytime soon, I did reach out to his offices last week for an explanation about this perplexing vote and about the statement on the filibuster. I got through to his communications director, who assured me that I’d hear back before the end of the week. Crickets so far – hence, this letter. I still like you, Eric, but I expect follow up and accountability from my elected officials.