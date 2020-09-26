An article in the Independent paper about a week ago caught my attention. My understanding of the problem was increased when my wife told me that she had just driven downtown and was stunned by the enormous buildings going up on the west side of L St. I had to see it for myself and was taken aback by the size of these buildings. I think almost everyone who goes through downtown on L Street will be shocked by the new construction just west of L Street between First St. and Railroad Ave. It is overwhelming.
If you haven’t had a chance to drive downtown for a while, it is worth a look.
The article in the paper reports that there may be interest in the City Council to review the current City Plan for the 8 acres that are proposed on the east side of L Street, opposite the current high-rise buildings on the west side. If there is a chance to revisit the plan for the 3 and 4 story affordable housing development on a part of the city-owned 8 acres, I would be pleased to support the suggestions discussed in the recent newspaper story. It appeared that a plan could be studied to accommodate even more housing nearby, and leave significantly more open space on the 8 acre site. Revisiting this issue could lead to creating a downtown with an exciting park that we could all enjoy for decades to come.