David Pastor, Pleasanton
In their never-ending attempt to make gun ownership by law abiding California citizens as difficult as possible, Sacramento lawmakers are using the Uvalde massacre as an excuse to pass additional laws. Of course, the media, including this newspaper, include articles authored by anti-gun groups. The latest was “State Assembly Passes Bill to Allow Suits Against Irresponsible Gun Sellers.” AB1594 allows lawsuits against firearms manufacturers and sellers for damages if the gun was sold and then used in violation of the law. Presently, this would be invalid, since the lawful sale of firearms by manufacturers, excluding negligence, is protected by federal law. Therefore, this bill will include a new standard of conduct that will allow California to bypass federal law and allow suits because of third party misuse of a firearm. The stated intent of this attempted legislation is to hurt and possibly bankrupt the firearms industry. Doesn’t anyone in Sacramento see the unintended consequences of this action? AB1594 code of conduct includes such terms as: irresponsible, unreasonable harm, negligent in their marketing, sale of guns that are most suitable for assaultive purposes(?) and acts of omission. Think about that. Lawyers will have a field day. If a 10-year-old Chevy is used during a drive-by shooting where people are killed, as a relative of the victim, could you sue General Motors for damages? No,ofNo, of course not.
California’s new “Me Too” law to be is SB1327 that will allow anyone who sees a violation of California’s gun laws to sue the individuals involved. This is Governor Newsom’s answer to Texas’ new abortion law allowing citizens to sue for a violation of the new law. There is one major difference. From personal observance, most Californians do not know or understand the myriad California gun laws. They may understand the word “assault weapon,” a made-up term, but do not know the legal definition in this complex series of laws. This leaves our do-gooder open to a return lawsuit for everything such as libel, defamation, loss of revenue, etc. Will the state help them?