Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In John Marchand’s Nov. 18 letter, he continues to “pound the table and yell like hell” by making multiple fallacious claims.
He begins with the call for applicants for the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC), which he states was well advertised in spite of the fact that only 48 people from a town of 90K applied. Marchand perseverates in stating the GPAC was “well communicated through various public channels”. But the lack of applicants speaks for itself. Marchand claims that I (and unnamed people) had “discussed information concerning the application process and posted about it on Nextdoor.” The unnamed people are conveniently unverifiable, but as for my part, this claim is impossible. My Nextdoor account was closed in May 2021, which is two months before the City Council approved forming GPAC.
Marchand also stated our website (PreserveDowntownLivermore.com) claims “there is ‘no park’ in the downtown,” and cites Stockmen’s Park. The website specifically addresses the continuing changes to the Eden Housing proposal. It demonstrates how the public is not getting the Veterans Park they were promised. Marchand claims the new park is bigger, which is disingenuous and misleading. The city defines “the park” as the green space inside the plan’s sidewalks. The new park drawings don’t show sidewalks, and that missing element has been included as additional park space. The way the park sizes are measured is different allowing the new park size to appear bigger.
Marchand also claims the website “condemns the City’s approved downtown plan.” The website doesn’t condemn the Downtown Plan. It educates people on discrepancies between the Downtown Plan as originally conceived, and Eden Housing’s design changes. The results of the 2017 Outreach state the city shall “Maintain the small town, small-scale, historic character”, “Buildings should be low-rise, no more than two- to three-stories”, and “Downtown Livermore should not have high density housing.”
Marchand's favorite technique is 'gaslighting.'
He claims I knew about the GPAC application process, and posted it on Nextdoor. Again, completely false. He notes my participation in the Sept. 23 Visioning Workshop, adding “which occurred BEFORE the interviews of potential members for the committee.” He conveniently omits that the workshop was two weeks after the GPAC application deadline, and the interviews were for those that had applied by the Sept. 7 deadline.
Keep pounding the table Marchand because the law and the facts are indeed against you.