Laning Thompson, Livermore
I have further comments on Save Livermore Downtown’s website, which contains deceitful statements and graphics in addition to its questionable survey findings:
The initial image on the SLD Home page shows the City’s early draft of an affordable housing site plan with four buildings under the words “What Was Promised.” It’s placed next to a site plan showing outdated footprints of Eden Housing’s two buildings with the words “What We’re Getting Instead.” That four-building layout on the left was first shown in the winter 2018 city newsletter with call outs to a legend stating “Workforce Housing – Final Housing configurations to be determined.” Subsequent uses didn’t include the legend, but that layout with its “placeholder” building footprints was always just a draft. It was never “promised” by the City.
The right-hand image isn’t “What We’re Getting,” either. The actual Eden Housing configuration has more open space – the southern building’s footprint is reduced, and a public playground is added.
In the SLD website section entitled “Closing in our historic, open downtown,” there’s a computer-generated image of gray concrete warehouses lining both sides of L Street under a stormy sky, captioned “Architectural rendering of view looking south on L Street at the Railroad Avenue intersection.” This mockup of windowless warehouses is not only misleading, it’s shamelessly deceitful. The entire Legacy project (which may soon resume construction with a new general contractor) on the west side of L will be upscale market-rate rentals with retail stores on the ground floor of the building facing First Street. All buildings will have off-white facades and Craftsman detailing – don’t be confused by the blank concrete garage walls seen early on, which are now surrounded by the apartments.
The proposed Eden Housing apartments on the east side of L Street will reflect the architectural style of our central Post Office and Veterans Memorial Hall, and will blend well with the Legacy buildings and the new L Street garage. Trees along the street and in Veteran’s Park will provide a break between the structures.
To see what’s actually proposed, visit www.cityoflivermore.net/downtown and click on Renderings. No blank canyon walls whatsoever!