Alan Burnham, Livermore
Bill Gates got a lot of press recently for predicting the likelihood of a pandemic, and just last week he pointed out that climate change could be worse. He added that we must accelerate our efforts. I’ve heard some call for phasing out fossil fuels in 10 years. That is delusional. But if we place too many hurdles for installing renewables, it won’t happen in even 25 years.
Renewables need to triple to meet our current electrical usage and triple again to phase out fossil fuels for other needs, such as furnaces and cars, and deal with the inefficiencies of energy storage. Some say we should place more solar panels inside the city. That may be true, but it is more expensive, and it is not enough.
Rooftop and parking-lot solar power is at least twice as expensive as from large-scale solar farms. It makes sense for displacing electricity at retail, but it is not cost competitive at wholesale and cannot scale economically to high renewable-energy levels. When small rate increases are proposed for utilities, there is a huge outcry of opposition. Has the majority truly bought into electricity at twice the price?
Capacity is more complicated, and people often confuse power and energy. I’ll discuss power. The Aramis Project would produce 100 MW, or about 5% of Alameda County’s current peak needs. Steve Springer (The Independent, May 3) quotes East Bay Community Energy as saying 650 MW of solar power could be installed in urban Alameda County. That is less than a third of our current needs, i.e., before we electrify transportation and heating. EBCE has 550 MW of renewable-energy projects in progress, with the largest being 125 MW. Most are in Fresno and further south. Do we insist on long-distance transmission lines from solar farms in someone else’s back yard?
Power demand varies by a factor of up to three from the wee hours to evening. Solar power is not matched to demand, so storage is needed to displace gas turbines. Most new solar projects include battery storage, as does the Aramis Project, but the scale is rather small. As solar provides an increasing fraction of our energy, the ratio of stored to instantly consumed energy must increase dramatically. To those advocating rooftop and parking-lot solar panels, where will those batteries go?
We have the technology to convert to renewable energy, but do we have the will?