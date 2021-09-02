Alan Marling, Livermore
The wildfire smoke this week reminded me that the UN secretary general said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is ‘code red for humanity.’
The toxic air also reminded me of the urgent need of local green energy, such as the Aramis Solar Project. This solar farm is being delayed by lawsuits from Friends of Livermore and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards. Not only would this solar farm reduce the need for burning fossil fuels in Hayward, but also its battery storage would make its power available during peak hours.
The governor called for exactly this sort of solar farm in his July proclamation, asking for “Particularly battery storage projects to capture abundant renewable generation available during the day. This rapid procurement and deployment of clean energy production will help end the vicious cycle in which generating energy contributes to the very climate-impact emergencies that threaten energy supply.”
The governor made no mention of the pressing need for more spurious lawsuits. The ones against Aramis Solar were funded in part through misleading information published in The Independent by Joan Seppala. I call for her to do the right thing for Californians and recant her position.
The lawsuits must be dropped by Friends of Open Space and Vineyards and Friends of Livermore, or they are no friends of ours.