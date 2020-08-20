Ann Laye, Livermore
I recently learned the sage advice of a mother who helped ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. She advised her legislator son to do the right thing and vote in favor of women’s right to be heard at the ballot box.
Well, America, you have the opportunity to heed the words of your mothers again. Hear your mother’s voice in November reverberating in your head as she says, “Stay away from the bully on the playground. No good will come from hanging with that person.”
We know it to be sound advice. So, America, I admonish you to hear it. Stay away from the bully on the playground in November. A person who calls others phony, stupid, sleepy, nasty, denigrates war heroes, calls to lock up political rivals, rallies American adversaries to act against those who are not lockstep with him, sows division between Americans solely on the basis of political party, and is fact-checked telling thousands of lies deserves the title “bully,” but not “leader.”
We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. Please hear your mother’s voice as you vote in November. “Stay away from the bully.”