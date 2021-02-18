Mony Nop, Livermore
I have been a part of Livermore for over 25 years now and have come to love this city as much as life itself. I will always do what I can to make our city the best place possible.
During the recent mayor’s race, my position about Eden Housing was to keep the 130 housing units at its current location, South of Railroad Avenue and East of North L Street. However, with the latest change that Eden Housing had proposed, which includes reducing the area dedicated for a new park by 32%, I am now in favor of relocating Eden Housing to north of Railroad Avenue or another location in Livermore altogether. Below are my top four reasons why we should move Eden Housing:
It’s the right thing to do for our city and residents. With Eden Housing’s new proposal, it would completely change the landscape in downtown. With their new change, it is only right and fair to listen to our residents and make the change they are now asking.
Make downtown a great place for people to visit, shop, play and support our downtown businesses. With a bigger park in downtown Livermore, more families can enjoy the park while supporting our many struggling downtown businesses. With the continued crisis of Covid-19, a bigger park would also serve as the perfect place for outdoor dining and picnicking. More thriving businesses also mean more revenues for our city.
More parking and more affordable housing units. Because a majority of our residents have demanded more parking, moving Eden Housing would allow more space to accommodate more parking in downtown and more space to add much needed, affordable housing units in our city.
This is a once in a lifetime project. A bigger park in downtown Livermore would not only allow all of us to enjoy it now, but it would accommodate the many future generations to enjoy. We have waited long enough, so why not do it right now and plan for the future growth as well?
I strongly urge all residents to support the moving of Eden Housing, and I strongly urge the city council to reconsider their position. This is the right thing to do for our city to make it the best place to live and play. Doing the right thing now will certainly help heal and unite our residents.