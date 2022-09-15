Alameda County Superior Court Judge Michael M. Markman ruled in favor of Livermore and against Move Eden Housing. The special-interest group can lie to residents to collect signatures for their illegal referendum, and they can deceive readers of The Independent. But it’s harder to hoodwink a judge and hide their true motive: blocking affordable housing.
Despite having no legal case and no moral right to deny local workers shelter, Move Eden Housing appealed the ruling. I couldn’t help but wonder why. Three possible explanations follow for the special-interest group’s refusal to accept their defeat.
1. Chief donors and organizers Joan Seppala and Jean King are wholly ignorant of the law and still believe they can win on legal grounds. Given how much they love litigating, I find this unlikely. They should know their referendum seeks to reverse an administrative decision, which is not subject to referendum.
2. Joan Seppala and Jean King consider themselves Tri-Valley nobility, whose whims supersede laws. When City Clerk Marie Weber refused to humor them, they encouraged readers of The Independent to bully her into submission.
3. Or they always knew they could not win in court. The referendum was simply a campaign stunt for Move Eden Housing candidates. The trouble is, it’s hard to campaign on a lie, which would have become increasingly obvious if the court case failed. They are forced to appeal to keep up the act, claiming they are the ones being wronged by the legal system, by the City Clerk, and by the City Council, who were duly elected by Livermore citizens. Above all, the special-interest group’s over-privileged organizers wish to portray themselves as the victims. Meanwhile, Livermore workers are living out of their cars.
Do not reward this dishonesty. Vote against the candidates owned by the wannabe royalty. Instead choose people who would represent the broad interests of Livermore: Marchand for Mayor and Evan Branning and Mel Chiong for City Council.