Donna Cabanne, Livermore
We all want a beautiful downtown--- large enough to invite visitors and residents to stay and enjoy numerous activities and attractions.
Above all, we need a common area that is safe---now and for future use. There is some very concerning news about the downtown Eden Housing site. The Regional Water Quality Board and the City are now investigating contamination located on the property in the soil and the groundwater. The chemicals of concern include arsenic, lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds. These chemicals can cause cancer, learning disabilities and other serious health issues.
Has the Eden Housing site been checked for PFAs? PFAs, or Teflon contamination, has been found in the soil and water in the Tri-Valley in high numbers, much higher than national averages. It is especially dangerous because its contamination half-life effects can last for hundreds of years. According to Consumer Reports, the Tri-Valley was in the top 10 to 15 percent for PFAs nationwide.