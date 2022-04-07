Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
Legacy Housing, a massive four-story apartment development being built on L Street between Railroad Avenue and First Street is going to be across the street from another four-story apartment development. This is not the small-town look. This look belongs in a large, congested city with high density occupancy. Downtown Livermore is primarily small buildings that allow it to look spacious. Four story buildings will detract from the attractiveness of downtown.
I think Eden Housing should be moved elsewhere. A large, open space park would attract more people downtown. We need people elected as mayor and council members who want to preserve Livermore, not alter it.