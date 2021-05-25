Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Readers surely know why it is a win-win to move the Eden Project across Railroad Avenue. More units, units for essential workers, not just low income, a larger park, more parking, and less congestion.
But the City of Livermore continues to support a mediocre design that is the antithesis of what the citizenry of Livermore desire.
From early on, the Eden Project has been one of bait and switch. The citizens of Livermore were promised one thing and now they are presented with something completely different. The City Council should never have allowed the non-agreed upon design to continue forward.
There is a feasible and better option for low income and essential worker housing that is just across Railroad Avenue. It will support more units, that can benefit essential workers too and meet Livermore parking codes. The end result of moving the Eden Project to this location is a win-win – more housing and a larger park to be shared by all the citizens of Livermore.
Given the benefits of moving the Eden Project across the street, I can’t see what has kept the City Council from embracing the move. It is time that the City Council makes a clear statement as to why they support the current plan as opposed to a better plan across Railroad Avenue. Or better yet, support the better plan!
The City Council has one chance only to do it right. I sincerely hope that they will meet the wishes of the vast majority of Livermore’s citizenry by moving the Eden Project across Railroad Avenue.