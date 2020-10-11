Robert Schock, Livermore
I would like very much to support the thoughts expressed in the Oct, 9 Mailbox by Jim Murray, Susan Mayall, William Zagotta, Rick Nordyke and Pat Wheeler, supporting Vice-Mayor Woerner and the Sub-Committee’s idea to move the Eden Housing project across to the North side of Railroad Avenue, thereby freeing up space to expand the park on the South side of Railroad.
This provides needed space for citizens to enjoy the park while using the downtown businesses, and conceivably making space for even more units than the 130 now planned for the Eden project.
Cheers for this creative idea.