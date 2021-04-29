Cal Wood, Livermore
Livermore was recently rated to be a very desirable city to live in. With a large park, the city’s desirability will be enhanced. Moving the housing across Railroad Ave. will yield about 100 additional units (very desirable) so that we can achieve a true win-win situation. It will take extra work to do this, but it would be well worth it.
If Eden’s latest plan is implemented, we will become more like Dublin - a city that supplies housing, but without the charm of a truly attractive downtown destination. San Francisco has Golden Gate Park. New York has Central Park and Sacramento has parks scattered throughout the older, central, part of town. Where is Livermore’s truly appealing Park? Carnegie has a large building in the middle of the block, which eliminates it as the destination that would be so welcoming to the public. Let’s have our spirit enhancing park on the Lucky block with housing moved and improved onto the next block north.