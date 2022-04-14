Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Livermore residents for years have been petitioning the City Council to look at alternatives to building apartments on the last remaining open space in Livermore’s downtown. Numerous letters to the Independent, speakers at City Council and Planning Commission meetings, in person meetings with councilmembers, all showing they want the city to build a downtown park, not fill it with housing. In the 2017 community outreach conducted by the city, common themes by residents include “Housing is not appropriate in the center of downtown” and “Downtown Livermore needs a central green space”.
When Bob Woerner was running for mayor in 2020, one of his campaign promises was that he would look at moving the planned housing off the old Lucky site, saying he “believes it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element”, calling such a plan a “win-win”. But like a good politician, after he won the election, he claimed such a move wasn’t feasible and ignored what both he and the residents had said.
Many who oppose relocating the housing say there is no viable alternative plan, often claiming there is no source of funding for it. But Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has created plans to show that the move is feasible, including showing where the funding is available. For example, the city has allowed developers, by paying an in-lieu fee to the city, to “buy out” of the requirement to include affordable housing in new projects. As of July 2021, this fund had over $14 million. There is also the Housing Successor Fund (formerly Low-Moderate Income Fund) with over $3 million. These funds can only be used for projects like Eden Housing, so the city does have the resources if it wishes to do what Mayor Woerner promised to consider. There have also been discussions with LVJSUD to provide additional funding to assist teachers with housing.
Funding to move Eden Housing isn’t the issue; the desire by those currently in power to put housing on this land despite alternatives and the will of the people is the issue. We need our elected officials to listen to their constituents, not special interests.