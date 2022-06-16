Deborah McQueen, Livermore
There is a darling children's book called "Mr. Fibber, The Storyteller" by Lea Goldberg.
The character Mr. Fibber tells crazy stories, boasts about accomplishments that never occurred, and otherwise entrances his audiences with unbelievable tales. As I wrote in "Ripley's Believe It or Not," people love to be entertained by bizarre stories that seem unbelievable – except when those stories are true about their own town's governance.
Livermore has its own Mr. Fibber, John Marchand, a teller of tall tales that honestly become more preposterous with each passing day. This Mr. Fibber has decided to run for Mayor – again – as if 15 years of being a career politician in Livermore wasn't fulfilling enough for him. Here is a list of some of Mr. Fibber's whoppers:
1. "I have never so much as taken a cup of coffee from any developer" – just $5,000 from Shea Homes and $467 from David Eichler at Legacy. No conflict at all!.
2. "My integrity is intact" – Shouldn't that be left to the people to decide? Spoken by a man who deliberately misrepresented the status of available property in the Garaventa Hills project, and lied to Bianca Covarelli, saying that alternative conservation land was not for sale and that the DVSA funds could not be used. He also obfuscated a campaign donation from David Eichler Senior Managing Director for Legacy Partners on his campaign donations form claiming David Eichler was a real estate agent living in Livermore to mislead the public. He is neither a real estate agent nor does he live in Livermore.
3. "I worked…and stopped…a 10 story theater with 426 housing units" – another whale- of- a-tale – the project lost its funding at the state level. Mr. Fibber doesn't have that much power, although he wants you to think he does.
4. "My generation is going to have to get out of the way and allow the next generation to inherit this community", - but then Mr. Fibber decided to block the next generation by running for Mayor – again. He wants to make sure Eden's high-density housing project is achieved.
5. "… the downtown will have twin 7 story towers…that the state will impose…by right" –
Mr. Fibber is not a lawyer, but he plays one online.