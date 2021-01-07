Jan Daum, Livermore
At present, Livermore downtown has its own individual 'personality’ - a personality that is worth visitors experiencing and enjoying when they visit Livermore for wine, family, or work.
If the proposals for the Eden project come to fruition, Livermore will have a one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter downtown. Clearly, one size does not fit all.
The size of the buildings will be overbearingly tall and, may I say, ugly. The city's parking requirement will not be met. We will be left with a postage stamp-size park.
The land for this project was assigned many years ago, and at that time, had it been redeveloped, it would have been on a much smaller scale than is now threatening us. Times change and needs change. Populations change. This so-called improved downtown will be a case of misplaced improvement that does not meet the needs or aesthetics to which we aspire.
If it goes ahead, we will all have much cause for regret.