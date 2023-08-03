Greg Scott, Livermore

Israel is in a dire situation as the U.S. 5th Fleet and the Israeli Navy start maritime security exercises together out of Haifa. The People’s Republic of China, with military-based operations in the Horn of Africa, has no doubt taken note of Israel’s current geostrategic predicament with surveillance and Advanced Persistent Threat-embedded cyber operations through living-off-the-land-binaries malware, as they use on American operations in Guam and elsewhere. Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem have increasing military risks from an emboldened and entrenched Iran-sponsored Hezbollah in Lebanon.