Israel is in a dire situation as the U.S. 5th Fleet and the Israeli Navy start maritime security exercises together out of Haifa. The People’s Republic of China, with military-based operations in the Horn of Africa, has no doubt taken note of Israel’s current geostrategic predicament with surveillance and Advanced Persistent Threat-embedded cyber operations through living-off-the-land-binaries malware, as they use on American operations in Guam and elsewhere. Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem have increasing military risks from an emboldened and entrenched Iran-sponsored Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Mass protests have besieged Israel as a result of the right-wing Likud party passing a law to reduce the power and influence of the Supreme Court of Israel, which consists of left-wing justices. The protestors fear a loss of liberal democracy. This is a critical juncture for the 75-year-old Israeli state and the 3,000-year-old Jewish culture. The current events make Israel appear weak in a brutal and vicious part of the world, and have global power balance implications.
While audiences attend the blockbuster movie “Oppenheimer,” Iran sits on enough fissile uranium-235 for a fission nuclear weapon. The attempts have passed to delay an Iranian nuclear weapon through diplomacy and sabotage (Kim Zetter, “Countdown to Zero Day: Stuxnet and the Launch of the World’s First Digital Weapon,” 2014).
More than 200,000 died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the visual recognition “Oppenheimer” pays is to depict Oppenheimer stepping on a chimera of an ashen corpse.
Israel possesses nuclear weapons and was the sixth country to achieve this capability. The first nuclear weapon detonation, Trinity, in the Jornada del Muerto (“Deadman’s Journey” in Spanish) Desert in New Mexico in 1945 would have been impossible without Jewish scientists. Israel achieved the nuclear weapons club membership twenty years later.
If I were the devil... I would deify science because that way men would become smart enough to create super weapons but not wise enough to control them” (Paul Harvey, “If I Were The Devil,” 1965).
The upheavals in Israel, with the attendant external and internal vulnerabilities, are dangerous for us all.
In Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” there were sticks with soft pouches on the ends called “flappers” for the purpose of striking short attention-spanned Laputans to get them to focus. Perhaps we need flappers for us Americans to get us to realize what is going on in the world and how serious Israel’s situation and the nuclear war threats are.