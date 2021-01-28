Lee Edwards, Livermore
I have finally come to my senses and want to apologize to my liberal friends.
I am sorry my grandparents legally immigrated from Sweden in 1880. I am sorry I was born white. I wanted to be born a person of color, by (sic) my parents would not cooperate. I am sorry that my father worked a blue-collar job for 55 years to pay for our family of five. I am sorry they instilled in me morals and a work ethic. I am sorry I went to a state college and paid for it.
I am sorry I worked for 45 years at a blue-collar job. I am sorry I never went on welfare or applied for disability. I am sorry I didn't participate in mostly peaceful protests that burned or destroyed private property, minority businesses and killed or injured hundreds.
I am sorry I learned to think for myself. I am sorry for making my own decisions. I am sorry I took responsibility for those decisions. I am sorry I taught my kids those same ideas.
But most of all, I am sorry I won't be around to hear the whining and crying when you realize you have lost all your freedoms and are totally dependent on the all wise government … that is assuming that you can realize it.