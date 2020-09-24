Richard Taylor, Pleasanton
I have had the honor and pleasure of interacting with three generations of the Balch family over 30 years. I have known Jack Balch, his father, and his grandfather, before his passing in 2017. I support Jack’s campaign for Pleasanton City Council.
The Balch family’s values are beyond reproach. They have helped countless small businesses succeed in our area in good times and bad, and have always been fair and honest in their business transactions. Jack brings over 11 years of dedicated civic experience to our city, as well as a deep knowledge of business and finance -- all skills critically needed to help us recover from this horrible pandemic. I encourage you to vote Jack Balch for city council on Nov. 3.