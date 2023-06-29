Ben Barrientos, District 2 Livermore City Council Member
First a little history. In the 1820s, John Quincy Adams wanted to get an edge on his opponent in his presidential campaign, so he asked his supporters to put up signs everywhere.
In Livermore a complaint was raised that campaign signs litter our city. That prompted the previous city council to develop an ordinance that will go into effect on July 1, 2023, but only if no changes are proposed by the new city council. This means a total ban, with no exceptions, on any signs placed on public property. Imagine this: no garage sale signs, no Christmas event signs, no realtor signs, no fundraising signs, no girl scout cookies signs, no rodeo signs, no campaign signs, no signs of any kind.
A neighbor can’t put up a “garage sale” sign at the end of the block, so who will know except his nearby neighbors. Realtors won’t do much business without an “open house” sign down the block. Will the rodeo have a good turn out without those gigantic signs? Nonprofits won’t do much fundraising without signs. New candidates running for public office won’t get much recognition without campaign signs, which gives the incumbents an advantage.
At the last city council meeting, one council member claimed that signs are against our climate policy. The city planning commission proposed taking signs down at night and putting them back up the next day. It also proposed placing all signs on street corners only.
Unfortunately, I think this ordinance will be challenged in court and that means more taxpayer money will be wasted.
I propose a compromise. Let’s not ban all signs. Let’s limit the number of signs; make signs biodegradable; limit the number of days signs may be up; and limit the locations for signs.
I will try to bring forth these solutions at a future city council meeting. But I will need your help. You can bring change by contacting your city council members and the mayor. Call City Hall at (925) 960-4200 for the phone numbers/email addresses of the mayor and city council members. It is up to us to change this ban.
